Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Merriman Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position; As United Fire Group (UFCS) Stock Price Rose, Prospector Partners Has Cut by $619,200 Its Stake

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Fire Group Inc (UFCS) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.58% . The institutional investor held 40,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 55,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in United Fire Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 27,812 shares traded. United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) has declined 9.28% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UFCS News: 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 28c; 16/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE GROUP INC UFCS.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.31/SHR; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. completes the sale of its subsidiary United Life Insurance Company to Kuvare US Holdings, Inc; 09/05/2018 – UNITED FIRE 1Q OPER EPS $1.00, EST. 94C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Rev $275.6M; 30/03/2018 – United Fire Group: Completes Sale of United Life Insurance Co to Kuvare for $280M in Cash; 09/05/2018 – United Fire Group 1Q Net $45.8M; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group: Directors Elections to the Bd of Directors Announced; 16/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Approves a 10.7 % Div Increase and Declares a Common Stk Qtrly Cash Div of $0.31 Per Shr; 18/05/2018 – United Fire Group, Inc. Reports on Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 504,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55 million, down from 535,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by Linkedln as Video Viewability Partner; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Partners Ltd Liability Corp New York holds 1,990 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 999,374 were accumulated by Fir Tree Mngmt L P. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv invested in 238,340 shares or 0% of the stock. Altimeter Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 500,000 shares. Cap Interest Sarl holds 147,020 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 19.59 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 1.50 million shares. 27,645 are held by Mount Vernon Inc Md. Smith Moore invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbus Hill Cap Lp holds 253,403 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.06% or 1,580 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 79.25 million shares or 2.12% of its portfolio. Btr Mgmt invested 4.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horseman Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcmillion Management accumulated 94,397 shares or 6.04% of the stock.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 60,418 shares to 69,222 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 9,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,753 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft hires former Siri boss – The Information – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Skype, Cortana – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 13,183 shares to 123,383 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold UFCS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 15.58 million shares or 3.36% less from 16.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Indexiq Advisors Limited holds 18,266 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc reported 29,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 151,247 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 29,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS). Sei Com reported 2,660 shares. International Group Inc holds 0% or 15,931 shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 269,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 610 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) for 14,079 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).