Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Merriman Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.62 Million; As Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shares Declined, Shareholder Voloridge Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding by $529,466

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 8,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 65,095 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, down from 74,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 1.55M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT; 01/04/2018 – MOLSON COORS MAY BE INTERESTED IN PARTS OF CONVIVIALITY: TIMES

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 30,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 504,910 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.55 million, down from 535,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT DEPLOYS NEW CAREER SITE ON PHENOM PEOPLE PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,762 shares to 168,975 shares, valued at $25.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 65,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 9,582 shares to 21,990 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqiyi Inc by 210,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 428,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).