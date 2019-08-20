Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Md Sass Investors Services Raised Holding by $10.19 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Waters (WAT) Market Valuation Declined, North Star Asset Management Decreased by $475,896 Its Holding

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 1,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 28,692 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.22M, down from 30,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $209.87. About 481,083 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 22/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Royce, Beatty, Stivers, Spearhead Bipartisan Effort to Make U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 19/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Introduces Bill to Prevent Foreclosures on FHA Borrowers; 10/03/2018 – TRUMP: DEMOCRATIC REP MAXINE WATERS `VERY LOW IQ INDIVIDUAL’; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Welcomes Vietnam War Memorial “Wall That Heals” to the South Bay; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:05 P.M. Amendment offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 87,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 147,359 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, up from 60,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington Corporation reported 86,068 shares. Tcw Gp has invested 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 48,668 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt reported 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde Capital owns 74,427 shares. New York-based Allen Lc has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 537,544 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Ltd. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited has 77,897 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 971,023 shares. The Florida-based Ruggie Capital Grp has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 661,645 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Guardian Inv Mgmt stated it has 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Wedgewood Investors Pa has 3.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,488 shares. Stephens Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,561 shares. Ar Asset has invested 0.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91 billion and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 115,025 shares to 673,071 shares, valued at $28.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 128,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,780 shares, and cut its stake in Clearway Energy Inc.

More important recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ttl Stk Mkt Etf (VTI) by 3,882 shares to 136,603 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap invested in 1,759 shares. First Personal Financial has 0.2% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Contravisory Investment Mngmt owns 1,718 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Pictet Cie (Europe) has 1,682 shares. Moreover, Becker Capital Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 171,653 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 3,508 shares. Hikari Ltd reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Raymond James Na owns 0.02% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,262 shares. Atria Invests Lc reported 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Savant Capital Ltd holds 1,026 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.13 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 197,030 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 651 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 0.05% or 19,857 shares in its portfolio.