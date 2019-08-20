Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Mckinley Capital Management Has Lowered Position; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Decreased Holding in Citigroup (C) as Market Value Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 215,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.17 million, down from 2.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 6.51 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 14/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 27/03/2018 – CENTRAL BANKERS ARE AGAIN THE ADULTS IN THE ROOM: CITI’S MANN; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF OF GLOBAL CONSUMER BANK, STEPHEN BIRD, SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – CURRENT ZINC PRICES PRESENT HEDGING OPPORTUNITY: CITI’S LAYTON

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 488,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.60 million, down from 491,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 11.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 26,745 shares to 234,903 shares, valued at $22.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem owns 3,665 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Albion Gru Ut reported 2.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). International Invsts holds 95.92M shares. Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 60,902 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Com Oh invested in 4.31% or 57,913 shares. Rhenman Ptnrs Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,887 shares. Amer Retail Bank accumulated 2.53% or 67,702 shares. Wellcome Trust Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Trust invested 12.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wheatland Inc invested in 53,891 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Co reported 2,470 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Schwartz Counsel Inc owns 11,350 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Hemenway Lc holds 131,900 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Hamel Associate Incorporated holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,801 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 1.55% stake. R G Niederhoffer Capital Mngmt has invested 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc by 63,930 shares to 103,830 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Controls International Plc by 18,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hennessy Advsrs holds 30,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 41.12 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc invested in 13,802 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 331,075 shares or 3.16% of the stock. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,141 shares. Merian Investors (Uk) Limited owns 80,616 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 102,810 are owned by Kentucky Retirement Systems. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Nv has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.54M shares. Natl Bank Of The West invested in 0.5% or 68,557 shares. Citizens And Northern holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 29,870 shares. 5.78 million are owned by Nordea Inv Management Ab. 161.72 million are held by Blackrock. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.12% or 36,539 shares.