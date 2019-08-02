Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position by $116.94 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Kdi Capital Partners Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $2.40 Million as Share Value Rose

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 58,082 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, up from 48,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $249.25. About 3.45M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 111.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 999,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.90 million, up from 898,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 36.93 million shares traded or 52.10% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 40,482 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $214.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Railway Co (NYSE:CNI) by 30,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston owns 6.24M shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Weik invested in 97,794 shares. Firsthand Cap owns 100,000 shares for 4.4% of their portfolio. Bernzott Cap Advsr holds 1.77% or 123,965 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Butensky & Cohen Fincl Security Inc has invested 1.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Guinness Asset Ltd owns 177,627 shares. Moreover, Inr Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71 shares. Partner Investment Lp has 1.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthcare Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc has invested 4.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt owns 127,551 shares or 2.97% of their US portfolio. Csat Advisory Lp accumulated 26,070 shares. Guild Invest Mngmt reported 11,680 shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Swarthmore Grp owns 5,475 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Newbrook Cap Advsrs Lp invested 3.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: MSFT, JPM, IBM, JNJ, GS Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Stock Is Worth a Buy â€¦ If You Wait for a Discount – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “As Dow Drives Above 27,000, This Stock Is Leading It Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Fincl Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,552 shares. Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 77,458 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 690,000 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1.16% stake. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated reported 1,247 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Blue Chip holds 0.03% or 512 shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 6,220 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Checchi Cap Advisers Lc invested in 8,250 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank owns 0.53% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14,469 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.54% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Compton Mngmt Ri has 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 868 shares. Moreover, Alps Advisors has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Yhb invested in 1% or 25,715 shares.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 33,168 shares to 92,254 shares, valued at $8.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lawson Prods Inc (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 13,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,859 shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.