Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Matrix Asset Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $1.64 Million as Stock Price Rose; Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holder Harding Loevner LP Cut Position by $365,950

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 14,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 244,831 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, down from 259,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 4.85 million shares traded or 155.89% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 09/05/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 3.2%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc sold 13,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59M, down from 239,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.98. About 25.17M shares traded or 3.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.85 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $157.00M for 4.15 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.63 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.65% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51,618 shares to 1.55M shares, valued at $182.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 482,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 2.85% or 10.53 million shares in its portfolio. Oakmont Corporation has 496,423 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.97% or 67,074 shares. Columbia Asset Management has invested 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gradient Investments Limited Company holds 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 20,864 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa owns 0.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,727 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Advsrs has 1.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,690 shares. Tiger Eye Ltd invested in 143,848 shares or 4.12% of the stock. Carmignac Gestion has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 273,973 are held by Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability. Fcg Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 24,369 shares. Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 1.73% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9,385 shares. Bluestein R H stated it has 486,803 shares or 3.13% of all its holdings. Polen Management Limited Liability Co holds 9.36% or 15.18 million shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 1.50 million shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio.

