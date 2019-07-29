Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose; Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Decreased Its Pulte Homes (PHM) Stake by $354,402

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 46.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 36,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,406 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 79,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 11.01 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Pulte Homes Inc (PHM) by 74.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department sold 13,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,484 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Pulte Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.38. About 3.02 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 3.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 170 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 223.45 million shares or 4.20% less from 233.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.02% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 147,579 shares. Greenhaven owns 6.84 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 49,501 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.67% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cubic Asset Limited Liability Com invested in 96,800 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Da Davidson stated it has 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). First Republic Investment Management reported 32,946 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 73,509 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc reported 10,529 shares stake. Moreover, Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 114 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd stated it has 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 21,921 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cipher LP reported 49,029 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 10.89% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.01 per share. PHM’s profit will be $246.80 million for 8.72 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by PulteGroup, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc by 133,168 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $60.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (USMV) by 184,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Ssga Fm.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Del Webb Announces First New Las Vegas Community in Over a Decade – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PulteGroup, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “PulteGroup and Georgia Power Unveil New Smart Neighborhood in Atlanta – Business Wire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Microsoft Plans to Innovate the Hospital of the Future – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Takes the Road Less Traveled in Cloud Gaming – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.