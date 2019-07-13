Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Lifted Its Position by $680,355 as Stock Price Rose; River Road Asset Management Has Trimmed United Parcel Service Cl (UPS) Stake by $2.35 Million; Stock Price Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. Cl (UPS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc sold 21,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 408,347 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.63M, down from 429,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.45 million shares traded or 10.82% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 5,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,320 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 31,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT; 18/04/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Deploys Offerings On Microsoft’s App; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Third Point Ltd reported 500,000 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2,997 shares. Tiger Eye Lc owns 4.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,848 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 1.65 million shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 2.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,000 shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 2.18% or 8.87M shares. Markel Corp holds 0.81% or 412,300 shares in its portfolio. American Financial Bank owns 67,702 shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 381,704 shares. Bonness Enterprises accumulated 4.34% or 56,700 shares. Maryland Capital Mngmt reported 296,844 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Norris Perne French Llp Mi accumulated 303,841 shares. 26,513 were reported by Laurion Mgmt Lp. Accredited invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Allied Advisory Serv holds 1.23% or 303,715 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.93 earnings per share, down 0.52% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.94 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.66B for 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 346,675 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Savant Capital Limited Liability Com has 3,561 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 194,730 shares. Moreover, Weybosset Research Management Llc has 0.21% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,200 shares. Telos owns 23,433 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Bellecapital Intl Limited accumulated 0.22% or 3,088 shares. 1,881 are owned by Beaumont Finance Prtn Llc. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas reported 1.98% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Spinnaker Trust holds 0.18% or 16,279 shares in its portfolio. Duncker Streett holds 555 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Iowa State Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 81,317 shares. Chevy Chase Inc accumulated 588,264 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Scopus Asset Lp stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of stock.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $4.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc. Class A (NYSE:PBF) by 63,447 shares to 584,697 shares, valued at $18.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Class P (NYSE:KMI) by 278,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR).