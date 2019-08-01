Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $669,240; Scopus Asset Management LP Cut Tjx Cos New (TJX) Position by $3.98 Million

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 425,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 3.21 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Adds TJX, Exits Walgreens Boots: 13F; 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.72 TO $0.73/SHARE DUE TO ITEMS RELATED TO THE 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 89,496 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 95,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $3.46 during the last trading session, reaching $139.73. About 20.24M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 153,762 shares to 398,027 shares, valued at $83.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.91 million for 21.14 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,017 shares to 41,865 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,699 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.