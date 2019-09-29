Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Cut Its Holding by $672,182 as Stock Value Rose; As Varonis Sys (VRNS) Stock Rose, P-A-W Capital Has Decreased Its Holding

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 5,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 173,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.22M, down from 178,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 380,723 shares traded or 18.18% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – Varonis Showcases Latest Products to Protect Data Security at IP Expo Manchester; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at Infosecurity Europe 2018

More notable recent Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Varonis Systems Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Varonis Helps Companies Prepare for the Upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Varonis: Still A Long-Term Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series – GlobeNewswire” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varonis Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:VRNS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $92.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everquote Inc by 120,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% or 18,102 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,003 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 3,575 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 7,893 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 30,500 shares. Amer International Group invested 0% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 133,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 13,200 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 47,188 shares or 0% of the stock. 736 were reported by Captrust Financial Advsrs. First Manhattan Com owns 2,565 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 8,983 shares. Glenmede Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 76,157 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Com owns 155,358 shares. Ionic Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,540 shares stake. The New York-based Tiger Glob Management Lc has invested 11.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Finemark National Bank & Trust And Trust holds 274,616 shares. Moreover, First Comml Bank Of Omaha has 3.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 1.58% or 29.43M shares. Smithfield Tru has invested 1.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cadinha & Ltd Limited Liability Company, Hawaii-based fund reported 144,038 shares. 42,168 were reported by Diversified Investment Strategies Lc. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 795 shares. Generation Inv Management Llp has invested 3.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 932,950 are held by Cincinnati Corp. Nottingham Advisors Inc has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Korea-based Korea has invested 3.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80M and $441.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silver by 26,841 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation Common Stock (MSFT) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.