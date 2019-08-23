Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lyons Wealth Management Cut Its Holding as Shares Rose; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Increases Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought 20,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.71M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 29,912 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 5,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,104 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 11,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 6.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 25/04/2018 – BancorpSouth Bank Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 14/03/2018 – eXp Realty Adds Top Agents Across Country; 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 67,335 shares to 69,804 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Tru invested in 3.1% or 295,242 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Inr Advisory Ltd has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kings Point Cap Mgmt accumulated 123,038 shares. 59,361 are owned by Winfield Associate Inc. Brinker Incorporated accumulated 137,878 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Whitnell And invested in 48,575 shares. Farmers Bankshares has invested 2.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Llc owns 6.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 34,001 shares. 77,271 are held by Centurylink Investment. 15,107 were reported by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. 13,012 are held by Burt Wealth Advisors. Argent Cap Mgmt Llc reported 0.98% stake. Paw Capital reported 5,000 shares. Moreover, Kcm Advsr Ltd Llc has 2.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Assets Invest Limited Liability reported 124,100 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.