Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lynch & Associates Lowered Its Stake by $495,558 as Market Valuation Rose; As Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Market Valuation Declined, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Lifted Stake by $3.58 Million

Lynch & Associates decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates sold 3,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 151,381 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.28M, down from 155,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) by 57.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 72,988 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.98 million, up from 127,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 927,387 shares traded or 58.35% up from the average. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) has declined 43.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AGIO News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 19/03/2018 – Agios Pharmaceuticals: AG-270 Will Be Administered as Single-Agent Dosed Orally Once Daily in 28-Day Cycles; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.63 in 2019Q1.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Livanova Plc by 90,600 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 67,674 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,093 shares, and cut its stake in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

