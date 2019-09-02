Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lvw Advisors Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Aes (AES) Holder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Its Stake

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 5.11 million shares traded or 1.76% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 16/03/2018 – S&P RAISES AES RATING TO ‘BB+’, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – AES to Adopt Recommendations of Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Fincl Disclosures; 28/03/2018 – AES Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Dayton Power and Light Encourages Customers to Plan Ahead During Severe Weather Awareness Week; 30/05/2018 – SRP, AES Launch Arizona’s First Standalone Energy Storage Project to Provide Flexible Peaking Capacity; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies owns 198,093 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 19,139 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Com holds 51,194 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.04% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) or 33,399 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 29,559 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 1.72M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Liability Co invested in 57,227 shares. 23,875 are owned by Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Liability. Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) accumulated 0.04% or 38,821 shares. The Georgia-based Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cap Investors stated it has 0.16% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Alps Advsrs Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Signature Estate & Llc holds 67,277 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,260 shares to 131,997 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 14,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. AES’s profit will be $244.53 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.15% EPS growth.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 9,169 shares to 57,193 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTWO) by 6,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Financial Ltd accumulated 2.67 million shares. Cubic Asset Ltd Company has 94,849 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 2,200 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 240,830 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. 23,500 were reported by Kepos Capital L P. Lockheed Martin Management Company holds 15,030 shares. 167,211 are owned by Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Com. Fir Tree Mgmt LP reported 999,374 shares or 10.08% of all its holdings. Dodge & Cox reported 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, a Indiana-based fund reported 153,986 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 229,701 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel reported 196,281 shares. Bank Of The West holds 147,792 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Welch Capital Prtn Limited Com New York reported 1,990 shares. Ipg Limited Liability holds 0% or 27,013 shares in its portfolio.

