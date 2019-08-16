Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lvw Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $359,658 as Stock Value Rose; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by $6.46 Million as Share Price Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.68 million, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $165.07. About 1.64M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Processing Boosts Dividend By 9.5% — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 28.13 million shares traded or 14.82% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Reik And Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6,395 shares. Violich holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 58,866 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc invested in 180,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). California Public Employees Retirement System reported 1.45 million shares. Wendell David Incorporated holds 5.14% or 206,558 shares in its portfolio. Axa owns 441,781 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Financial has 0.11% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,215 shares. Cornerstone holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,258 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 6,400 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Heritage Invsts Mgmt reported 86,957 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 7,589 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros holds 1.94% or 51,956 shares in its portfolio.

Lvw Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $375.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited by 2,275 shares to 19,305 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 8,197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young Limited holds 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 47,957 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 119,805 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 1.06 million shares. 14,379 are held by Miller Inv Limited Partnership. Royal Bancorp Of Scotland Grp Pcl reported 295,543 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Llc holds 19.44 million shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Newbrook Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 3.78% or 394,706 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Stanley Capital Lc has invested 3.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.9% or 3.73M shares in its portfolio. Advantage Incorporated owns 800 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.03% or 119,429 shares. Lincoln Capital Ltd Llc has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Van Strum And Towne has invested 9.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atlantic Union National Bank & Trust holds 1.8% or 55,078 shares.

