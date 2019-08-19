Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lvm Capital Management LTD Decreased Holding; Skyworks Solutions (Put) (SWKS) Valuation Declined While D-E Shaw & Company Has Lifted by $8.24 Million Its Holding

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Put) (SWKS) by 636.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 100,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 116,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.59M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 123,045 shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Rev $913.4M; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS -EXPECTS RESUMPTION OF SEQUENTIAL REVENUE GROWTH IN SEPTEMBER QUARTER WITH SUSTAINED MOMENTUM INTO DECEMBER PERIOD- CFO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 16/03/2018 – Skyworks Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.59; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Net $276M

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 199,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, down from 203,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.57. About 3.12 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – Shieldox Announces Collaboration with Microsoft Information Protection to Protect Data in Motion; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36 billion and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (Put) (NYSE:CMN) by 41,487 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 57,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,446 shares, and cut its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0.01% or 16,804 shares in its portfolio. Regent Invest Lc reported 19,905 shares. Fca Corporation Tx has 4,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bbt Lc holds 0.54% or 5,194 shares in its portfolio. American Money stated it has 0.87% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Thomas White Intl reported 0.15% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Maplelane Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 265,000 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company reported 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 3,489 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Fincl Serv Inc has 0.26% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 27,796 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management stated it has 5,954 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, New Jersey-based fund reported 6,318 shares. Bokf Na invested in 3,899 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,622 shares to 109,366 shares, valued at $7.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 4,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

