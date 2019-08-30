Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lpl Financial Boosted Stake by $13.49 Million; Delphi Management Increased Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stake by $1.07 Million

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 115,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.97M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232.92 million, up from 1.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 21.88M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 18.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.92% or 438,287 shares in its portfolio. American Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 124,100 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company has invested 3.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Banque Pictet & Cie reported 971,023 shares. Lyon Street Ltd Liability Company has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,572 shares. State Bank reported 113,679 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 2.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyons Wealth Management Limited Company holds 6,104 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc holds 3.2% or 825,995 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Management Ltd reported 3.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 159,250 shares. Parkside Bancorp And Tru holds 17,656 shares. Newfocus Fin Ltd Co accumulated 62,743 shares. Srs Invest Limited Liability Company reported 5.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Cap Tru holds 0.11% or 2,200 shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (TYBS) by 16,166 shares to 22,331 shares, valued at $434,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,769 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Athena Capital Limited has 182,730 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Mcrae Capital Mngmt reported 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamel Assocs reported 33,997 shares. 2.02M are owned by United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Company. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.51% or 155,182 shares. Columbus Circle stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 628,007 shares. Family Firm, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,668 shares. Burke Herbert Financial Bank Com has 29,346 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling reported 0.08% stake. 2.26 million are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,392 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Greenwood Cap Assocs Ltd Co stated it has 222,359 shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Canandaigua Bank Communications accumulated 87,834 shares or 0.91% of the stock. 6,284 are held by Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 2,499 shares to 10,080 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) by 19,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,463 shares, and cut its stake in Anixter Intl (NYSE:AXE).