Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Loudon Investment Management Increased Its Stake by $2.19 Million as Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Parsons Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Parsons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc sold 9,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 317,825 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.90 million, down from 327,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43 million shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – AAPL, $BB.CA: U.S. officials say the Pentagon recently terminated its use of BlackBerry smart phones and now issues Apple iPhones, also assembled in China – ! $BB.CA $AAPL; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 16/05/2018 – Packaged Facts Analyst: Goldman Sachs Reaches for the Apple (Pay Credit Card) in Partnership That is More Than Meets the Eye; 26/03/2018 – Apple’s Chinese suppliers rise to record number; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 17/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO INTEGRATE MAGAZINE APP TEXTURE INTO APPLE NEWS AND DEBUT ITS OWN PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION OFFERING – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 17/04/2018 – Apple To Launch News Subscription Service: Bloomberg — MarketWatch

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 16,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,340 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.27M, up from 22,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 30.02 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – FORMATION OF TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS; 04/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Partners with CQG to Offer Best Execution Algorithms for Futures; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cidel Asset Mgmt invested in 1.85% or 58,121 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter invested in 74,936 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,523 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.1% or 21,600 shares in its portfolio. Clal Insur Enter Holdings has 570,000 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 1.93% or 2.37M shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory LP has 1.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Swiss Bancorporation has 3.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24.02M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 2.82% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Inc Ok reported 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ima Wealth accumulated 20,785 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Security National Trust owns 86,224 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has invested 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5.41M shares. Westpac Corporation stated it has 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $117.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 4,336 shares to 2,842 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 37,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,512 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98 million and $917.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,064 shares to 36,813 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.