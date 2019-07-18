Microsoft (MSFT) Holder London Co Of Virginia Decreased Its Stake by $2.12 Million as Market Value Rose; Illumina (ILMN) Share Price Rose While Riverpark Capital Management Has Increased Holding

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 18,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.52 million, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 16.02 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 1,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,129 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, up from 24,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $299.91. About 1.07M shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 12/03/2018 – Illumina Names Dr. Phil Febbo Chief Medical Officer; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $3.41 million activity. EPSTEIN ROBERT S sold $280,110 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Dadswell Charles sold $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) on Friday, February 1. deSouza Francis A sold 3,000 shares worth $848,854.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0.1% or 75,490 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has invested 0.22% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Dowling And Yahnke invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Creative Planning reported 17,216 shares. Reliant Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,720 shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt reported 237,514 shares stake. Sun Life accumulated 0.02% or 250 shares. Cibc owns 0.09% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 35,188 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gp Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 184,470 shares. Notis reported 6,168 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Lockheed Martin Invest owns 20,830 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. 344 are owned by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Prudential Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 4,631 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp has invested 0.82% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Live Your Vision Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 2,797 shares to 36,664 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 90,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,770 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Lc owns 33,179 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. Omers Administration invested 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Enterprise Svcs Corporation has 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 33,152 shares. Stack Mngmt reported 7.34% stake. Channing Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 59,456 shares. Carderock Cap Mgmt Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 45,373 shares. Glenview Bank & Trust Tru Dept has 5.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,362 shares. Everett Harris And Comm Ca has 4.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.27 million shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Invest Advsrs Lc has 92,111 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Harber Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 12,562 shares. Moreover, Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability has 5.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Valmark Advisers has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 5,441 were accumulated by Mig Cap Ltd Liability.

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40,748 shares to 2.52M shares, valued at $478.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

