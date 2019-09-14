Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Loews Lowered Its Holding by $944,300; Ariel Investments Increases Position in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS)

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 113,100 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15 million, down from 120,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 12/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Mark James as Senior Vice President, Global Reinsurance; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 56,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.94 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Northern Trust Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.94. About 940,304 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners; 21/04/2018 – DJ Northern Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTRS); 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE ON FTE BASIS WAS $ 1,484.7 MLN VS $ 1,293.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 12/04/2018 – MOVES- Northern Trust, Cavendish, Exotix Capital; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 13,784 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $113.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gsi Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 420,239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co. (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold NTRS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 168.48 million shares or 0.71% more from 167.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,949 are held by Cornercap Inv Counsel. Parkside Bancshares & Tru accumulated 0.03% or 1,192 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 16,480 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Axa holds 117,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd has 0.04% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Geode Capital accumulated 3.25 million shares. Palisade Cap Limited Nj reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). 13,832 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 329,676 shares. 309,795 are owned by Barclays Pcl. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 4,604 shares. Reinhart reported 197,157 shares. 187,032 were accumulated by Brandywine Inv Management Ltd.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Loews Corp, which manages about $12.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 225,000 shares to 625,000 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education I by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.