Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Marathon Oil (MRO) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Boosted Holding

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 23,980 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 26,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 8.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 160.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 47,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 76,826 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 29,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 5.00 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 21/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP MRO.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $16; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO SAYS SHARE BUYBACK AN OPTION AS CASH GROWS; 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland Elected to Marathon Oil Corp Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C, EST. 14C; 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 421,000 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 333,537 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 50.61 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 11.84 million shares. Amp Cap has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Advantage has 99 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Co accumulated 22,055 shares. Panagora Asset owns 5.20M shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Adams Natural Fund holds 234,400 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Blair William & Il holds 11,573 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems invested in 0.05% or 38,090 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 12,185 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 306,618 shares. Bridgewater Associates LP has invested 0.09% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 1.66 million shares.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Marathon Oil Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MRO) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Will Pay A 0.4% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock Has Now Handed Its Investors $1.2 Billion (and Thatâ€™s Just the Beginning) – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co (NYSE:BAH) by 16,993 shares to 33,643 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacific Biosciences Of Califor (NASDAQ:PACB) by 833,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.