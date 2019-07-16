Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increased Position; As California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stock Price Declined, Ghp Investment Advisors Trimmed Position by $4.06 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 111,387 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.9 BLN INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF DEBT

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.34M, up from 243,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $136.97. About 16.06 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,100 shares to 1,827 shares, valued at $203,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 13,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,212 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/17/2019: INTC, QCOM, JKS, SFUN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Group Limited Liability Com holds 3.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 74,220 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg, a New York-based fund reported 905,322 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt accumulated 268,209 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4.51 million shares. Aspen Invest Management accumulated 2.18% or 26,501 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel accumulated 305,875 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Horrell Cap Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 13.2% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincoln Natl Corporation owns 72,392 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Parthenon Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 373,197 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.54 million shares. Alethea Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,900 shares. Bamco Inc, New York-based fund reported 230,208 shares. 381,704 were accumulated by Wedge Capital Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc. Trustmark National Bank Department holds 43,274 shares.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81 million for 34.72 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magellan Asset Mgmt Limited owns 37,887 shares. Hexavest has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Blackhill Capital invested in 0.07% or 7,600 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has 31,600 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.18% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Weiss Asset Mngmt LP stated it has 0.02% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 36,777 shares. Parkside Fin National Bank And invested in 0.01% or 443 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 4,400 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 83,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.02% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 25,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 67,534 shares. The New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). The California-based Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).