Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Lathrop Investment Management Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose; As Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Price Rose, Holder Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Has Upped Its Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc bought 1,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 33,280 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, up from 31,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $229.58. About 415,755 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 7,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 161,704 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.66 million, down from 168,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 11.62M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – ANNOUNCES $25 MILLION Al FOR ACCESSIBILITY PROGRAM AIMED AT USING Al TO AMPLIFY HUMAN CAPABILITIES FOR MORE THAN 1 BLN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 18,140 shares to 191,999 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt owns 4,000 shares. Moreover, Atwood And Palmer Inc has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cordasco Fincl stated it has 4,215 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 81,037 shares stake. Strategic Financial Services invested in 1.13% or 63,766 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 62,558 shares. Advisory Net Limited Liability Com invested in 139,281 shares. Roffman Miller Inc Pa reported 4.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Prtnrs Lc invested in 1.63% or 24,892 shares. Ims Mngmt invested in 1.76% or 17,656 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust stated it has 3.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schafer Cullen Cap Management reported 928,204 shares. Ameritas Investment owns 356,039 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Invest Ltd Liability has 4,127 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Mngmt, Nebraska-based fund reported 507,402 shares.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 59,770 shares to 113,361 shares, valued at $10.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 74,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,877 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

