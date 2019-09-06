Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Kessler Investment Group Lowered Position by $4.10 Million; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Boosted Its Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Holding

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NEP) by 28.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.25% . The institutional investor held 34,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 billion, up from 27,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 347,024 shares traded or 34.96% up from the average. NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) has risen 3.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEP News: 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $258M, EST. $229.3M; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners: CPPIB to Assume About $689M Debt; 16/04/2018 – NEP: Oliver Pitkin to Continue as GM; 27/04/2018 – NEP Australia and Telstra Deliver World’s First Trans-Pacific Remote Production; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct)

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 58.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 35,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, down from 59,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold NEP shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 45.42 million shares or 2.50% more from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Ltd has invested 0.15% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 598,933 shares. Miller Howard Invs New York holds 0.03% or 21,545 shares. Income Prns Ltd Llc reported 5.40 million shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 61,977 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp invested in 159,010 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp reported 2,000 shares. 446,218 are held by Loomis Sayles And L P. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 16,574 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Lc has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Cypress Cap Ltd (Wy) owns 0.07% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) for 1,180 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0.22% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Moreover, Tortoise Advsr Limited Company has 0% invested in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP). Atria Limited Liability Co holds 6,675 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 8,015 shares to 12,215 shares, valued at $1.15B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,355 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited owns 5.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,149 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 3.04% or 90,714 shares. Ssi Invest Management reported 17,253 shares. Northern Tru Corp invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 2.48% or 979,339 shares in its portfolio. Discovery Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company Ct owns 289,448 shares. Koshinski Asset Inc reported 20,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Professional Advisory Inc reported 132,704 shares. Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 532,023 shares. Parkwood Lc stated it has 104,995 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Cape Ann Commercial Bank has invested 2.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Verity Limited Liability owns 2.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 105,439 shares. Chilton Invest Com Ltd Com accumulated 1.32M shares or 5.44% of the stock. 2,207 are owned by Stanley. Chilton Cap Ltd Company owns 272,027 shares.