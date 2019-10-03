Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increased Its Position; As Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Market Valuation Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Upped by $375,530 Its Position

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 7,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 32,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55M, up from 24,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.08. About 9.55M shares traded or 37.89% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 11/04/2018 – FaZe Clan Claim Title of CWL Pro League Stage 1 Champions; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought 7,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,804 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41M, up from 152,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.4. About 16.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) Wins IBM Top Strategic Service Provider Excellence Award; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 14/03/2018 – Socionext to Showcase the World’s Smallest 8K Media Player at Digital Signage Expo; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund, which manages about $496.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,457 shares to 36,406 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 126,591 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Inv Mgmt. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc has 917,996 shares for 16.81% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited owns 88,719 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Karpus Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,156 shares. Rothschild Il reported 111,856 shares stake. The Georgia-based Benedict Financial Advisors Incorporated has invested 4.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Waverton Inv Management Limited owns 9.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.42M shares. 9.66 million were reported by Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company. M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 2.41M shares or 1.68% of its portfolio. Valicenti Advisory holds 1.99% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 30,490 shares. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 8.8% or 18.78M shares in its portfolio. Btr Capital Mngmt reported 4.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Millennium Management Llc stated it has 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). A D Beadell Counsel invested 2.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93 million and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Group by 43,490 shares to 15,330 shares, valued at $190,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.