Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Kcm Investment Advisors Cut Its Stake by $647,127; Presima Raised Its Stake in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) as Share Price Declined

Presima Inc increased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 149,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 131,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 392,428 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 25/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY SIGNS MCDERMOTT WILL & EMERY AT ONE VANDERBILT; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN’S DURELS SAYS TALKS WITH 7 TENANTS ABOUT 1 VANDERBILT; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – SL Green Signs PUMA to Global Retail Flagship at 609 Fifth Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q FFO $1.66/Shr; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN – TO SELL 1745 BROADWAY OFFICE CONDOMINIUM FOR A SALE PRICE OF $633 MLN, TO AN INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT OF INVESCO REAL ESTATE; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – TWO TRANSACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE COMBINED NET PROCEEDS TO SL GREEN OF APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty’s Profit Gets Boost from Real Estate Sales, Revenue Drops; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN CEO HOLLIDAY SAYS ITS LOAN AT 245 PARK IS DOING WELL

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 339,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.00 million, down from 344,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.46. About 11.97 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 10/05/2018 – Limeade Announces Microsoft Integration to Help Employees Find Time to Improve Well-being; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,677 shares to 42,667 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 84,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustco Fincl Bank N Y owns 22,478 shares. Goelzer Mgmt holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 127,912 shares. Schmidt P J Mngmt Inc holds 4.21% or 122,072 shares in its portfolio. Bailard holds 383,765 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 7,464 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability accumulated 116,503 shares. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Family Office Ltd Llc holds 143,323 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 75,181 shares. Advisor Partners Limited Liability holds 3.18% or 209,971 shares. Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.39% or 12,324 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has 28,324 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabalex Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COF, SWKS, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: Uber, AMD, CRON, KHC – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Investment Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,217 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus invested in 0.01% or 10,300 shares. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,583 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 186,307 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. 8,309 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 314,945 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 4,802 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 8.93 million shares. 21,009 were reported by Oppenheimer And Communication. Anson Funds Mngmt LP accumulated 0.66% or 10,536 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 690,067 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Us Retail Bank De reported 17,139 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 2,296 shares stake.

More notable recent SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SL Green Realty (SLG) To Present At Citi’s Global Property CEO Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Office REITs to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on January 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paramount Group Inc by 78,000 shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $59.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 10,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,100 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).