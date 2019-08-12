Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Karp Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $2.10 Million; As Teva Pharm (TEVA) Shares Declined, Cutler Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Teva Pharm (TEVA) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 75,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 89,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 164,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.09. About 4.90M shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 21/04/2018 – MYLAN: GLATIRAMER ACETATE DATA FURTHER SUPPORTS FDA’S APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Inds 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 07/03/2018 – TEVA – NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES EXPECTED TO BE USED TO REPAY ABOUT $2.3 BLN INDEBTEDNESS UNDER U.S. DOLLAR AND JAPANESE YEN TERM LOAN AGREEMENTS; 28/03/2018 – Xenon Pharmaceuticals Confirms Closing of Transaction with Teva and Announces Preferred Share Exchange Agreement with BVF Partners L.P; 24/04/2018 – HISTADRUT PETITIONS COURT TO BLOCK TEVA ASHDOD FACTORY CLOSING; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 28/03/2018 – Teva wins reversal of U.S. jury’s $235 mln GSK drug patent verdict; 02/05/2018 – Teva to Present AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets Data at the American Psychiatric Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – TALK: TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL EUR 4Y 3.25%-3.5%, 7Y 4.5%-4.75%

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 4.57M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Ltd Llc holds 575,511 shares or 5.3% of its portfolio. Ledyard Natl Bank has invested 3.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Dominion Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 22,372 shares. 3,835 are owned by Geller Limited Liability. 41,086 are owned by Peoples Fincl Services Corporation. Intl Grp Inc invested in 1.47% or 3.28M shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Allen Ny has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lenox Wealth holds 0.23% or 6,142 shares in its portfolio. Riverbridge Ptnrs Limited, Minnesota-based fund reported 799,519 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 3.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 346,565 shares. Cortland Assocs Mo invested in 6,555 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Falcon Point Capital Limited Com owns 1,721 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory Grp holds 1.19% or 30,828 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Company owns 144,060 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

