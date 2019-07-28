Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Karp Capital Management Has Boosted Holding; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosted Holding in Pool (POOL)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,223 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 6,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 28/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft retiring Redstone codename later this year for upcoming Windows 10 releases, new codename format; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox partners Microsoft, Intel to provide self-driving car maps; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 16/04/2018 – MSFT WILL SUPPORT FIDO 2.0 STANDARD IN NEXT WINDOWS 10 UPDATE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 108.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,206 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17 million, up from 9,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $192.52. About 173,407 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Dividend to 45c Vs. 37c; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.70; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corporation Announces Additional Authorization Under Share Repurchase Program, an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL)

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 73,315 shares to 26,711 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 281,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,153 shares, and cut its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.