Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Jump Trading Has Lowered Its Position; Advisor Partners Lifted Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $849,623

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 8,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 58,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 49,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 5.99M shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s Asda agrees to UK merger deal with Sainsbury’s; 11/05/2018 – Matthew Boyle: Scoop: Walmart admits it violated federal labor law in settlement with activists; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Takeda snatches Shire in sweetened $62.4 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Down as Walmart, JCPenney Earnings Weigh — Consumer Roundup; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery service from six U.S. metro areas to more than 100 in total by the end of the year, making it available to more than 40% of the U.S. population; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SEES FY19 EPS CUT 25C-30C IF DEAL CLOSES IN 2Q; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Won’t Hold More Than 29.9% of Total Voting Rights in Combined Business; 30/05/2018 – ASDA WMT.N SALES UP 2.8 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO MAY 20-KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 05/04/2018 – Wal-Mart de Mexico Same-Store Sales Rose 13.5% in March (Table); 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 32,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 32,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 64,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 03/04/2018 – RiskSense Partners with WhiteHat Security for App Security Risk Management; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accredited Invsts, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,609 shares. Martin And Incorporated Tn stated it has 0.56% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, Japan-based fund reported 27,641 shares. Fincl holds 757 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 32,278 were accumulated by Lincluden Limited. Calamos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.96% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Trust Of Virginia Va invested in 14,568 shares. Mercer Advisers holds 2.8% or 42,861 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd has 12,413 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Heritage Mgmt Corporation has 1.31% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 225,624 shares. 23,603 are held by Stanley. Victory Cap Management stated it has 0.03% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 65,439 are held by Cadence Bankshares Na. 20,288 were reported by Diligent Investors. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 4.62 million shares in its portfolio.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,865 shares to 12,459 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,622 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 245,726 shares or 2.44% of all its holdings. 10,448 were reported by New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Capital Int Invsts reported 4.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Provise Group Limited Company reported 123,503 shares stake. Puzo Michael J reported 62,226 shares. Massachusetts-based Broderick Brian C has invested 2.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabelli Funds Limited Com has invested 0.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bsw Wealth, Colorado-based fund reported 4,073 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 13,075 shares. 5.17M were reported by Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Company. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 3,547 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc owns 3.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 93,556 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.35% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,051 shares. Geode Management owns 101.48 million shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. 123,515 are held by Btc Incorporated.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.