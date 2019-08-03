Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Lifted Its Position by $475,488 as Valuation Rose; Albert D Mason Has Cut Realty Income Corp. (O) Position by $332,150; Stock Value Declined

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 103,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25M, up from 99,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Operating Income $2.52B; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp. (O) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 4,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 19,892 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, down from 24,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.05. About 1.67M shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 M of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 EPS $1.21-EPS $1.29; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 AFFO/SHR; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Realty Income Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (O); 13/03/2018 REALTY INCOME BOOSTS MONTHLY DIV TO 21.95C/SHR FROM 21.9C; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.11 TO $3.19, EST. $3.16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold O shares while 174 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 215.58 million shares or 0.89% less from 217.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. O’s profit will be $256.34 million for 21.62 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.22% negative EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92 million and $136.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.