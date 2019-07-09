Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Ipswich Investment Management Co Boosted Its Stake by $475,488; Rnc Capital Management Has Raised Its Facebook (FB) Position by $2.62 Million; Valuation Rose

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 4,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,858 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.25 million, up from 99,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.96. About 16.78 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft to a Trillion, Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS USERS MAY BE UNABLE TO CONNECT TO OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 512.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 15,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 3,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $558.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $195.76. About 9.72M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/03/2018 – Facebook and YouTube have recently come under fire for offensive search suggestions; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Marketing Executive Says Users Generally Haven’t Changed Privacy Settings Amid Recent Concerns; 22/05/2018 – COOPERMAN: FACEBOOK DOESN’T LOOK EXPENSIVE TO ME; 28/03/2018 – Job Rabkin: Exclusive: Cambridge Analytica data is still circulating – harvested from thousands of Facebook profiles; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 19/03/2018 – Media Expert Kirkpatrick Predicts More Problems for Facebook (Video); 27/04/2018 – Facebook Warns of More Data Leaks (Video); 22/03/2018 – Economic historian Niall Ferguson: It’s hard to see how Facebook’s business model remains intact; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream exclusive live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Unveils Tools to Boost In-Store Sales and Personalized Ads

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc by 338,573 shares to 87,954 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 74,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,555 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. Sandberg Sheryl sold $7.97M worth of stock or 55,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

