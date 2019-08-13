Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Cut Its Stake by $3.51 Million; Brookfield Asset Management Cut Simon Ppty Group New (SPG) Stake by $128.22 Million as Share Price Declined

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.91M, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.32. About 16.08 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – The figure was cited by plaintiffs suing Microsoft for systematically denying pay raises or promotions to women; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (SPG) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 704,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.19M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $155.27. About 950,546 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Base Minimun Rent Rose 3.2%; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 26,315 shares to 945,700 shares, valued at $53.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 14.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 332 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 4,749 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). New York-based Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 2,443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 341,708 shares. 2,504 were reported by Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability Com. Amica Retiree Trust reported 3,934 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.89M shares. Menora Mivtachim invested in 237,870 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.04 million shares. State Street has 0.3% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 20.88 million shares. Cambridge Advsrs invested in 4,275 shares. D E Shaw And Co Inc reported 354,943 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.4% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Sears Is Closing a Bunch of Stores (Again) – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mall REITs: Charting New Territory – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.