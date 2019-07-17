Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Howland Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Weik Investment Services Has Trimmed Tjx Companies (TJX) Stake by $1.69 Million; Share Price Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 4,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 484,816 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.18 million, down from 489,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.16. About 12.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 31,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 195,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 2.65M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Weik Investment Services Inc, which manages about $228.44M and $204.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. by 1,517 shares to 10,432 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Paradigm Asset Management Communication Llc has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.47M shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,704 shares. Wms Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,872 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 43,112 shares stake. Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 6,041 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc holds 25,363 shares. Fulton Retail Bank Na has 93,716 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.2% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 5.73M shares. Sei Invests reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 13,480 are held by Financial Consulate Inc. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 296,396 are owned by Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.86M for 22.68 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wedbush Favors Off-Price Retail, Says Nordstrom’s Search Interest ‘Took A Nose Dive’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pier 1 Imports’ Downward Spiral Will Boost TJX – Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 103,034 shares to 111,957 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC) by 4,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft’s Azure Is No AWS, Says Bearish Jefferies – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/24/2019: PCMI, NSIT, GRUB, NANO, RTEC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 More Analysts Initiate Coverage on Slack – Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Cap Management LP holds 440,118 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Caxton Associates Lp reported 34,500 shares stake. Ashford Cap Mngmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carroll Fincl Associate has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Whittier Trust reported 700,808 shares. Perkins Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 17,710 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Co has 0.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Limited Liability Co holds 580,778 shares. Paw Cap Corporation holds 5,000 shares. Btim has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howland Capital Management Ltd holds 4.66% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 484,816 shares. Glenmede Communications Na holds 1.68% or 3.14 million shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company owns 9,811 shares. Canal Insurance holds 5.29% or 132,000 shares in its portfolio.