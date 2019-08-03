Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Howe & Rusling Trimmed Position by $412,659 as Valuation Rose; Molina Healthcare (MOH) Shareholder Eagle Asset Management Has Lowered Stake as Valuation Rose

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 3,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 144,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.99 million, down from 147,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contractors

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 70.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 40,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 17,180 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 57,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.24. About 476,306 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Molina Health Sees 2018 Rev $18.7B; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA REVISED 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C/SHR; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS CUTTING JOBS HAS A `VERY SHORT’ PAYBACK PERIOD; 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 28/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC MOH.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $100; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Cardinals going all-out with cups after Yadier Molina’s groin horror

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

