Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Cut Holding by $19.52 Million; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Has Boosted Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $478,438

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 3,442 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 20,662 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 17,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.24. About 6.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 49.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 166,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 169,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98M, down from 336,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 20.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 21/03/2018 – Quorum Announces the Successful Installation of the First Ford Dealership in the US to use the XSELLERATOR™ DMS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

