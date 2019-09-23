Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Lowered Its Holding by $744,800 as Market Value Rose; Maverick Capital LTD Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $261.24 Million

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,786 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88 million, down from 79,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 1.96M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $204.20M, down from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Co, a Maryland-based fund reported 81,474 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York, a New York-based fund reported 658,783 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Co reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Inv Il has invested 1.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tuttle Tactical Management reported 3.26% stake. Moreover, Cetera Advsrs Limited has 0.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jbf owns 180,000 shares or 4.38% of their US portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership accumulated 92,500 shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 8.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.65M shares. 1,599 are held by Amer Services. Ifrah Fincl stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 796,242 are owned by Riverbridge Limited Liability Corp.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 872,790 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 29,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,220 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HoloLens 2 goes on sale next month – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MSFT Continues Buyback Frenzy – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Limited Liability has invested 1.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 12,339 were accumulated by Noesis Mangement. Moreover, Camarda Advsrs Llc has 0.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,677 shares. Capital Associates Ny holds 4.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,249 shares. Cardinal Cap Mgmt stated it has 77,239 shares. Tiedemann Advsr invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc holds 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 24,792 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 3.94% or 620,756 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs holds 184,605 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors, a Iowa-based fund reported 731,407 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Communications reported 3.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chevy Chase Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 7.56 million shares. Loews accumulated 113,100 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 1.98 million shares. Oz Mgmt Lp holds 1.78M shares or 1.27% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.