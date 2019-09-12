Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hodges Capital Management Raised Holding; Allstate (ALL) Holder Amg National Trust Bank Has Lifted Position

Amg National Trust Bank increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 44.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank bought 3,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 11,499 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 7,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 40,213 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q EPS $2.63; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85 million, up from 48,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 2.54M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,858 shares to 5,188 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWF) by 5,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,638 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM).

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) 26% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) Provides Update on Fund’s Direct Investments – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Announces Receipt of NYSE Notice of Non-Compliance With Continued Listing Standards – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0.23% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Dimensional Fund Lp reported 2.48 million shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 1,943 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 2.38M shares. Veritable Lp invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.57% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). State Street Corporation accumulated 16.41 million shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.22% stake. St Johns Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.36% or 4,807 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtn owns 2,030 shares. 68,796 were reported by Jarislowsky Fraser. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability holds 180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prns Management owns 3,700 shares. Scotia Cap, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,717 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp owns 13,309 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fenimore Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,058 shares. Comml Bank Of The West owns 148,716 shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. M Kraus invested in 6.56% or 87,990 shares. Cambridge Company holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 481,521 shares. Marco Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 91,439 shares. Riverpark Cap Lc owns 5.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 182,964 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management reported 5.89% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,723 were accumulated by Sandhill Ptnrs Limited Company. Round Table Serv Lc holds 0.35% or 8,365 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Liability owns 160,974 shares. Dorsey Wright Assocs has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,154 shares. Horseman Cap Mgmt has 1.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American International Grp has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.11 million shares. Washington Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 293,869 shares. Green Square Capital reported 0.24% stake.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $924.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL) by 7,041 shares to 68,594 shares, valued at $53.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc by 45 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).