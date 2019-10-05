Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Southeastern Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding in General Electric (GE) by $73.40 Million as Stock Rose

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 700,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.19M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier: Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now’; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT IS SAID TO PLAN LOW-COST TABLET LINE TO RIVAL IPAD; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 7.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 48.43 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508.55 million, down from 55.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 51.31 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – ServiceMax from GE Digital to Focus on the Impact of Proactive Maintenance Strategies to the Service Industry at Field Service; 22/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: MANUFACT. QUALITY ISSUES WERE SETBACK, NOW FIXED; 04/04/2018 – GE Announces New Order for AGP Gas Turbine Upgrades In Italy; 16/04/2018 – General Electric Company: Doc re: GE files Form 8-K; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 16/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – GE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW AGP ORDERS GLOBALLY WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & WATER AUTHORITY AND OHGISHMA POWER CO LTD; 06/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; General Electric Company Turbofan Engines; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 76,324 were reported by Intrust Financial Bank Na. 71,070 were accumulated by Cwm Llc. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Liability holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 935,878 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 1.63% or 1.58 million shares. Private Ocean holds 24,093 shares. Parkside Fin Comml Bank has 18,037 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,469 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.63 million shares or 2.7% of all its holdings. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 160,974 shares for 2.41% of their portfolio. Horan Cap Mgmt has invested 6.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.30M shares. Montecito Financial Bank accumulated 44,399 shares. Cap Growth Mgmt Lp has invested 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Lp invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 655,000 shares to 825,000 shares, valued at $50.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anaplan Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Cap Mgmt holds 17,260 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Llc owns 85,458 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Elm Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Moreover, Country Club Na has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 31,414 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 73,829 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 8,246 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Com stated it has 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Financial In reported 38,792 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 95,732 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Franklin Resources Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 67.18M shares. Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 9.14M shares. Park Natl Oh has 1.09% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.90 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 14.72 million shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 800 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. On Tuesday, August 13 Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 105,600 shares. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 16.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.