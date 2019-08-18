Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Highland Capital Management LP Boosted Holding; Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Valuation Declined While Concorde Asset Management Has Upped Holding by $1.32 Million

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 62,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03 million shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 17/04/2018 – MatrixCare Continues to be a Leader for LTPAC Industry in Interoperability; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 07/05/2018 – Though China and the U.S. are swapping trade threats, the relationship between the two countries will define the next 30 years, according to the CEO of Microsoft; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 828.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 146,195 shares as the company's stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 163,836 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 17,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 9.16M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 33,600 shares to 398,185 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60M and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 11,073 shares to 3,364 shares, valued at $282,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 7,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,207 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. On Monday, May 6 the insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89 million. $852,294 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) was bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward. On Friday, June 7 Fallon Katherine Beirne bought $24,936 worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) or 2,780 shares.