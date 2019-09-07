Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Headinvest Lowered Position by $10.74 Million; Banbury Partners Position In Workday (WDAY) Was Increased

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $172.3. About 1.44M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 91,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,766 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, down from 173,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 17/04/2018 – LendUp and Nonprofit EARN Launch Cross-Sector Partnership to Combat America’s Savings Crisis; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett called bitcoin “probably rat poison squared,” Berkshire Chairman Charlie Munger said trading in cryptocurrencies is “just dementia,” and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates told CNBC that he would bet against bitcoin if he could; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 03/04/2018 – Cavirin Earns Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Status; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 19,562 shares. 50,914 are owned by Aspiriant Ltd. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd holds 5,673 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Aristotle Management Lc holds 4.21% or 6.01M shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hrt Fin Ltd holds 0.05% or 2,796 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Consulate holds 14,516 shares. Sachem Head Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.50M shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc reported 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Street owns 2.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 313.11 million shares. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Lc invested 7.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 9,811 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 79,421 shares or 6.28% of its portfolio. 6,613 were reported by Northstar Gru.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,876 shares to 67,208 shares, valued at $23.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,919 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).