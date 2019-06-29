Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Haverford Trust Company Has Decreased Stake; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Willingdon Wealth Management Cut Holding as Stock Declined

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 33.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 13,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,122 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 41,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 9.34M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 16/03/2018 – CVS to offer GSK’s new shingles vaccine at stores nationwide; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 7,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.84 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04M shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 15/03/2018 – MICROSOFT HAD 83 SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMPLAINTS IN LAST FISCAL YR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft, Google find fresh flaw in chips, but risk is low; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20B for 8.06 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch & Forbes Lc stated it has 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 24,293 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 55,326 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank owns 15,759 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cohen Mngmt Incorporated has 1.38% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 106,164 shares. Endurant Capital Mngmt LP reported 11,036 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Smithfield has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc reported 11,035 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Cap Management Incorporated Ks holds 13,267 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 653,659 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Bragg holds 11,374 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 30,576 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology Inc has 198,520 shares. Washington Trust Comml Bank has 9,227 shares. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd holds 120,019 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. $198,769 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1. On Tuesday, January 8 MERLO LARRY J sold $11.49M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares. $105,600 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 34,753 shares to 35,131 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 52,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody State Bank Division holds 613,567 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. 8,541 are held by Glacier Peak Llc. Qv Investors owns 135,019 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Randolph Co Inc stated it has 273,082 shares. D E Shaw And Com holds 0.58% or 3.78M shares. Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Co holds 62,235 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.84% or 476,286 shares. 1.15M are held by Scotia Capital. Eastern Bank & Trust accumulated 237,961 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt reported 354,368 shares stake. Cls Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 5,540 shares. Kensico Management, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.16 million shares. Glynn Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,280 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na has 2.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 55,488 shares. Capital Inv Serv Of America has 3.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 199,365 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

