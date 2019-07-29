Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Harvey Capital Management Increased Holding; As Sps Commerce (SPSC) Shares Declined, Eam Investors Has Cut Position

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Sps Commerce Inc. (SPSC) by 23.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 4,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,252 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 17,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Sps Commerce Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 10.51% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $113.45. About 405,704 shares traded or 180.19% up from the average. SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has risen 49.12% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SPSC News: 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.34, REV VIEW $242.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – SPS Commerce Names Melvin Keating to Board; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.45; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2Q Rev $59.4M-$60M; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE INC SPSC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 10 TO 11 PCT; 26/04/2018 – SPS COMMERCE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.40 TO $1.45, EST. $1.34; 26/04/2018 – SPS Commerce Sees 2018 EPS 70c-EPS 74c; 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Z–Modernize SPS Elevators SE-3 & SE-4 Louis Stokes VAMC Cleveland, OH 44106; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of Different Rehabilitation Programme on Pain, Function and AHD in Patients With SPS And Comparison

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 30.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 13,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,946 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 45,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Lidell named White House deputy chief of staff; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 11/04/2018 – EcoVadis Launches Next Generation Sustainability Intelligence Platform; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17,397 shares to 32,598 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 262,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 863,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM).

More notable recent SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avis Budget (CAR) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.5% – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SPS Commerce and Webgility Launch E-Commerce Solution – GlobeNewswire” published on November 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Childrenâ€™s Place Inc. (PLCE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 10.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.37 per share. SPSC’s profit will be $7.34M for 69.18 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by SPS Commerce, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.58% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.60 million activity. $2.12M worth of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) was sold by Frome James J..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.96, from 2.38 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,120 shares to 62,227 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 29,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,650 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Great Growth, Great Positioning, Fully Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: IBM, Microsoft and Barrick Gold – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

