Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Cut Stake by $760,500 as Valuation Rose; Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Shareholder Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 207,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 425,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59 million, down from 633,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 212,737 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 07/05/2018 – Prescott Group Capital Mgmt Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Rev $31.4M; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 406,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.97M, down from 413,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 10.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,150 shares to 7,965 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Casualty Commerce accumulated 7.75% or 80,000 shares. Century has invested 2.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 23,114 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 0.23% or 14,231 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 57,193 shares. West Family Inc holds 42,400 shares. Ycg Limited Company has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 98,228 shares. Sound Shore Inc Ct holds 1.24 million shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. 199,855 are held by Bainco International Investors. Inv Advsr Ltd invested in 0.63% or 92,111 shares. Capwealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 235,828 shares. Joho Capital Ltd accumulated 408,000 shares or 8.11% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Lp holds 97,564 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 123,679 shares stake. Ami Investment Mngmt reported 26,757 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 190,296 shares to 192,796 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 2,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).