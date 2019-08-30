Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Harber Asset Management Cut Its Position by $6.54 Million; Howard Hughes Com (HHC) Share Value Rose While Seizert Capital Partners Lowered by $7.46 Million Its Holding

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 81.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 55,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 12,562 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 68,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 1.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft signs another renewable energy deal in Asia; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 27/03/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: DATA ACCESS ISSUE IN AZURE, OMS PORTAL RESOLVED; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Seizert Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp Com (HHC) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc sold 67,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 385,078 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.36M, down from 452,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 2,784 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 977 shares. Grand Jean Capital reported 1.19% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 480 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can holds 8,125 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company holds 0.03% or 35,580 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 2,884 shares. 65 are held by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Geode Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 387,370 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc owns 2,146 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Campbell Com Invest Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 2,563 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Com invested 0.01% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Holt Ltd Liability Corp Dba Holt Ptnrs LP has invested 0.19% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 55 shares.

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) by 9,098 shares to 189,820 shares, valued at $15.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 27,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 19,165 shares to 272,594 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.