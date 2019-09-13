Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $328,244; Sigma Planning Has Raised Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $352,512

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 2,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 34,314 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.68 million, up from 31,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $131.75. About 5.49 million shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar earnings: $2.82 a share, vs $2.13 EPS expected; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Fincl Products Rev $709M; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: NO INJURIES AT MAPLETON FIRE; OPERATIONS CONTINUE; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management sold 2,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,492 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 53,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01 million shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jlb & owns 131,497 shares. Private Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 6,775 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 67.35M shares or 3.55% of its portfolio. Ulysses Management Ltd Liability reported 254,200 shares stake. Horizon Investment Service Ltd invested in 36,730 shares or 3.34% of the stock. Bridgecreek Management Ltd Company reported 6,025 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Monetary Management stated it has 6.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Telemark Asset Mngmt Lc owns 100,000 shares. King Wealth reported 3.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Company holds 31,212 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Capital City Tru Fl holds 55,222 shares or 3.05% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose And Com Ltd Liability holds 116,395 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Moreover, Trb Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 160,000 shares. Colonial Tru holds 4.21% or 173,707 shares. Hs Prns Lc holds 594,326 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

