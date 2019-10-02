Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hall Laurie J Trustee Lowered Holding by $440,097; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $344,264

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 1,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 18,558 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43M, down from 20,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $215.4. About 763,139 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 3,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,282 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.83M, down from 91,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $134.56. About 20.25 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 17/04/2018 – Secure Channels Inc. to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 53,695 shares to 81,836 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 39,376 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,975 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $248.19M for 44.14 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

