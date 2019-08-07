Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Guardian Capital LP Increased Stake; Stillwater Capital Advisors Position In Lockheed Martin (LMT) Was Has Upped

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $366.71. About 529,076 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S CONTRACT FROM MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY IS MODIFIED:DOD; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.59, REV VIEW $51.05 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – CDR Names Lockheed Martin Canada Top Defence Company for 2018; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German Industrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 08/03/2018 – New Joint Venture Announced to Deliver Germany’s Next Generation Ground Based Air Defense System “TLVS”; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Raises 2018 View To EPS $15.80-EPS $16.10; 15/03/2018 – U.S. Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $3.53 Billion Contract With Army; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 33,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 254,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03 million, up from 221,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $133.8. About 13.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 158,949 shares. Washington holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 24,042 shares. Excalibur Management Corporation owns 0.5% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,771 shares. Smith Asset Management Gru Ltd Partnership reported 30,442 shares. Prelude Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Cap Ww Invsts accumulated 18.26 million shares or 1.33% of the stock. Parsons Ri owns 5,836 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 648,781 shares. Lincoln National Corp holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 23,075 shares. Mufg Americas holds 21,953 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Alethea Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,333 shares. Nomura stated it has 43,970 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Haverford Tru stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Texas-based American Bank & Trust has invested 0.2% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,533 activity.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 3,231 shares to 13,468 shares, valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,954 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Lockheed Martin’s Next Big Growth Opportunity – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,786 shares to 44,795 shares, valued at $8.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,941 shares, and cut its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Country Club Trust Na has 2.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Newfocus Gp Ltd Co reported 62,743 shares. 168,362 are owned by Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership owns 34,261 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 11,179 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Gru has 1.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fca Tx stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Merchants Corp invested in 78,294 shares. Family Firm holds 0.16% or 3,776 shares in its portfolio. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Comm has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Communications invested in 64,425 shares or 5.44% of the stock. Profit Inv Management Lc holds 1.93% or 21,466 shares. Strategic Fincl Ser Inc holds 64,137 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Homrich & Berg stated it has 74,481 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 2.84% or 9.63M shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: EMKR, UXIN, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.