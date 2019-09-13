Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowered Holding by $477,445; Marlowe Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) by $26.03 Million

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,764 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36 million, down from 115,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 27.01M shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s quarterly profit rises 35 percent; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 8.73M shares traded or 221.43% up from the average. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Azimuth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 2.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 63,637 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Opus Gru Lc reported 11,686 shares. Westwood Management Corp Il accumulated 492,500 shares or 8.46% of the stock. Moreover, Roffman Miller Pa has 4.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 153,000 shares. Confluence Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.12 million shares or 2.4% of their US portfolio. Amer Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Inc accumulated 6.39M shares or 4.59% of the stock. Moreover, Putnam Fl Invest Communications has 3.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South State Corp reported 4.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 17,440 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.71% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Foundation Advsr stated it has 9.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Coatue Management reported 5.23 million shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66B and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 13,143 shares to 302,258 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 5,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.17M for 49.79 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.