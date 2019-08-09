Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Gruss & Co Lifted Position by $1.05 Million; Glu Mobile (GLUU) Holder Marathon Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $508,000

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 22.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 172,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 222,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $766.06M market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 2.41 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE 1Q REV. $81.4M, EST. $72.9M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 27.50 million shares traded or 11.42% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 77.23 million shares or 9.83% more from 70.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 2,000 shares. Marathon Mngmt holds 0.84% or 172,000 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 350 shares or 0% of the stock. Artemis Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.52 million shares. Gsa Prtn Llp accumulated 33,953 shares. Timpani Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 195,264 shares stake. Moreover, Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 255,652 shares. 355,783 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 0.94% stake. Hl Financial Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 900,900 shares. Bluecrest Limited reported 10,912 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Vanguard Grp reported 9.44 million shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $56.26 million activity.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 51,478 shares to 61,378 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 46,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Glu Mobile Is Just Getting Started – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: KOMP – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Glu Mobile Inc. Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Growth Titles Aid Glu Mobile (GLUU) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp by 20,890 shares to 296,836 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.