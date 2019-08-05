Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Gruss & Co Has Upped Stake; Duncker Streett & Company Has Raised Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 70,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32M, up from 61,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 23,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 21,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – KBTX News: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 3.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cim Investment Mangement invested in 1.41% or 31,083 shares. Jones Fin Companies Lllp, Missouri-based fund reported 190,729 shares. Family Mgmt Corporation holds 2.83% or 55,683 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Trb Advsr LP has invested 18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Auxier Asset Management holds 128,885 shares. World Investors invested in 189.07M shares. First Retail Bank Tru reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stewart Patten holds 4.83% or 224,661 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management Limited accumulated 1.02% or 1.31 million shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake. Compton Mngmt Ri invested in 2.37% or 46,310 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 1.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 72,712 shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.01% or 28,452 shares in its portfolio. Fir Tree Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 999,374 shares.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $95.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 5,625 shares to 41,875 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc, which manages about $337.79 million and $434.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,000 shares to 200 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.