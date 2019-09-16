Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Gruss & Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.71 Million; Dollar General (DG) Holding Maintained by Haverford Financial Services Inc

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 4,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 28,265 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, up from 24,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $153.61. About 1.31 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 39.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, down from 70,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 9.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests stated it has 150,088 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 33,926 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.98% or 137,237 shares. Coho Ptnrs invested 5.12% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 118,133 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 200 are held by Hartford Finance Mngmt. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.21% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 109,979 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp. 114,500 are held by Polar Asset Management Prtn. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 32,908 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 437,161 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 85 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dollar General Stock Jumped 16% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General Preview: Managing Costs Will Be Crucial – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Grocery Outlet’s Debut Earnings Report Is a Hit – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $92.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 70,000 shares to 107,500 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.